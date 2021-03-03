Lompoc celebrates opening of new inclusive playground at Beattie Park

The long-awaited unveiling of Lompoc's Beattie Park playground and fitness area took place Wednesday morning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

Despite clouds and sprinkles, Osborne was joined by members of the community — both big and small — council members and city staff at Beattie Park to celebrate the official opening of Lompoc's newest playground, considered to be the largest inclusive playground in Santa Barbara County.

City Manager Jim Throop addressed the group of attendees and recognized those who made the effort possible.

"I just want to give a quick shoutout to our community development department, our grant writing division, our building and planning division, the parks department and our recreation department that took over those plans for running this project," said Throop, adding an acknowledgment to playground designers and builders. "Also to Mario, a big shoutout; he took this on and ran the whole project himself. As you can see behind me, this is an incredible-looking park."

The project, which broke ground on Aug. 31 after the City Council in June approved a nearly $740,000 contract with Great Western Installations Inc., features an inclusive play area for children of all ability levels as well as an adult fitness section.