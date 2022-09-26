The Lompoc Theatre Project is bringing back the Lompoc Chalks Festival after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

This year's family-friendly event is slated to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23, at the Lompoc Airport and will feature local and out-of-town chalk artists, food trucks, a vendor faire and kids corner.

The event is free and open to the public.

Lompoc Chalk Fest 1.jpg

Featured artist Delphine Anaya, who travels the country creating extraordinary chalk art, is set to return to this year's Lompoc Chalks Festival. In the photo she completes a piece of art at a previous chalk event.

Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend

1 of 21

 

0
0
0
0
0