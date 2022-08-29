120921 Lompoc Skate Park Design

The $3.6 million College Park project in Lompoc was selected for funding by the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68). The revitalized space, estimated to break ground in 2023, will be replaced by a brand-new 15,500-square-foot skate park with playground, game area, basketball courts, a picnic area, restrooms, landscaping, lighting for extended use and security cameras.

 Contributed

The public is invited to provide input on the new proposed skate park during the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at City Hall. 

Elements of the skate park will be discussed in relation to Lompoc's College Park redesign project. 

The city received funding for the project through a $3.6 million grant from the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), enabling the city to pursue plans for the new skate park with lighting. 

 

0
0
0
0
0