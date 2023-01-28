Jason Stoll

 Contributed, Danielle Celeste Photo

The 75th anniversary season of the Lompoc Concert Association continues Saturday, Feb. 11 with a featured performance by Southern California pianist Jason Stoll in concert at the First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F Street.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Stoll then will perform an uplifting program themed “Fantasy on Themes from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story,” by young composer Andy Villemez, along with works by Granados, Ravel, Chopin, and Beethoven, among others.

 

