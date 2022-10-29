The Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season continues with an upcoming performance by classic guitarists, the Park Brothers, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, local teen Melody Hilario, 2022 Santa Barbara County Teen Star winner, will open the concert with a voice number.
The event will take place at First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F St., Lompoc.
Lompoc Valley Middle School student Melody Hilario on Feb. 27 beat out the competition and was named Teen Star's 2022 during the live contest finale held in Santa Barbara at The Granada Theatre.