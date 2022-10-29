Park Brothers on stairs

Classic guitarists the Park Brothers, are set to perform Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season.

 Contributed

The Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season continues with an upcoming performance by classic guitarists, the Park Brothers, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, local teen Melody Hilario, 2022 Santa Barbara County Teen Star winner, will open the concert with a voice number.

The event will take place at First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F St., Lompoc.

 

0
0
0
0
0