Lompoc High School announced their homecoming queen and king during Friday night's Big Game against Cabrillo High School at Huyck Stadium.

Tatiana Rojo was crowned queen, and Sheldon Canley was named king during the halftime ceremony. Both are seniors.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

