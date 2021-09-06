Lompoc High School announced their homecoming queen and king during Friday night's Big Game against Cabrillo High School at Huyck Stadium.
Tatiana Rojo was crowned queen, and Sheldon Canley was named king during the halftime ceremony. Both are seniors.
Photos Lompoc crowns Homecoming Queen and King
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 01.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 02.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 03.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 04.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 05.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 06.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 07.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 08.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 09.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 10.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 11.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 12.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 13.JPG
Updated
090321 Lompoc Homecoming 14.JPG
Updated
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.