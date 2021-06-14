The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for the 21st Annual Kid’s For Character golf tournament — or “The Ketrenia Klassic,” in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall.
The event will be held at the Lompoc Mission Club on Friday, July 30.
The charity tournament provides funds to support Lompoc Valley youth and families taking part in YMCA camps, programs and membership opportunities.
Awards, raffle, and a live and silent auction will promptly follow the tournament.
According to Tommy Speidel, regional executive director, support from the community, businesses, members, and volunteers helped the YMCA navigate an incredibly challenging last year.
This year's event will be in memory of Ketrenia Hall, wife of Lompoc Family YMCA board member James M. Hall.
Ketrenia Hall, who died in 2013, was named Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award winner in 2002 for her various roles as a volunteer.
She also was Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2011, volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church, and was a member of the Human Services Commission and Beta Sigma Phi.
To register, sponsor or for other information, visit https://www.ciymca.org/lompoc-golf-tournament or contact Kathryn Thompson at 805-736-3483, or Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.