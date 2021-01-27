Lompoc Family YMCA kicks off annual fundraising campaign Feb. 4

Lompoc Family YMCA will kick off its annual fundraising campaign on Feb. 4 with a goal to raise $85,000 for YMCA scholarships that benefit community members.

All funds raised through the event — to be held virtually this year in light of the ongoing health crisis — will help the organization place kids and families in need into YMCA programs, including full-day child care and outdoor fitness programming available to all ages.

“During this crisis, our community over the last year has faced unprecedented challenges,” said YMCA Executive Director Tommy Speidel. “We’re proud of the critical resources we’ve provided to the greater community of Lompoc. This was a year that the Y needed to live our mission and values in a huge way, and I feel like we have done just that.”

Lompoc Family YMCA board members Paul Hill and Bruce Coggin have been selected as co-campaign chairs to ensure the fundraising goal is met, a YMCA spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, Maralynn Haney Blair, who has held a number of critical roles as a volunteer within the organization, has been named honorary chair, and the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, a longtime community collaborator, has been recognized as honorary chair of organizations.

Blair said that the needs of youth within the community have continued to inspire her involvement with the YMCA over the years.

“Providing a safe space and structure is incredibly important, and the Y excels at doing just that,” she said.