A selection of books, CDs, videos and DVDs are up for grabs at the Friends of the Lompoc Library System's annual fall book sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, in the Grossman Gallery.

Members of the public are invited to attend the sale, which will be the last of the year, according to a Friends spokeswoman.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A members-only preview sale will be held a day prior, on Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Donations for the fall book sale will be accepted prior to Oct. 16 but will not be accepted during the week leading up to and during the sale, the spokeswoman said. Donation collections will resume Oct. 25.

To become a Friends member or for more information, including volunteering during the sale, contact Dorothy Jacobs at 805-735-3647.

The Lompoc Library is located at 501 E. North Ave.

Only cash and local personal checks will be accepted, and face coverings will be required at the event.

