This year's Lompoc High School alumni car cruise is set for Friday, July 14 from 5-7 p.m., with a goal to exceed the 2022 event that drew 250 cars and trucks that helped raise $5,000 for the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, according to event organizers.
The cruise, which is the largest annual fundraiser for the alumni scholarship fund, will take place in conjunction with Old Town Market, which is held every Friday through Aug. 11 in downtown Lompoc.
With funds raised, the alumni association this year will award three scholarships to graduating seniors of Lompoc High School and to a Lompoc High School graduate currently attending a community college, four-year university or state college, or trade school.
Participating vehicles will convene at Lompoc Civic Center and roll down South C Street, westward toward L Street and eastbound on Ocean Ave.