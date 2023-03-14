The story of Little Women surrounds the lives of the four March sisters, from left: Beth (Alondra Alvarez-Solis), Jo (Amanda Anderson); mother, Marmee (Donna Kemp), Meg (Lauren Jansen), and Amy (Scarlett Rains).
Lompoc High Theatre Arts will present a musical version of the classic story Little Women at the Lompoc High Little Theatre beginning Friday, with performances to be held March 17-19.
Curtains go up on Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. for matinee performances on Sundays.
Little Women is based on the autobiographical novel by Louisa May Alcott and follows the tale of would-be writer Jo March and her sisters as they navigate family, love, life, and loss while growing up in Civil War America.
Featuring Lompoc High senior Amanda Anderson as Jo, this production includes many talented students both in the cast and as part of the production team.
Junior Donna Kemp shines in the role of Marmee with senior Lauren Jansen, junior Alondra Alvarez-Solis, and sophomore Scarlett Rains, rounding out the March family as Jo's sisters.
Junior Karla Rodriguez Munoz leads the production staff as stage manager, working with assistants Reyes Martinez and Brighton Boyer and the rest of the technicians.
Little Women is directed by LHS theatre and choir teacher Sarah Barthel with technical direction by math teacher Sarah Santiago and choreography by dance teacher Bree Jansen. Costumes have been locally sourced and made by several generous volunteers including Morgan Kelsey, Debbie Rainwater and Nancy Wear. The set was built by Dan Rainwater with help from LHS technical theatre students. Two donated antique pianos are featured pieces in the furnishings.
Little Women is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. The book is written by Allan Knee; lyrics are by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland.
The show is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission, and is for audiences of all ages.