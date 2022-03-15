Lompoc High theater arts students will present a final encore of their spring production, "9 to 5 the Musical," this weekend at the Lompoc High School Little Theatre, 515 W. College Ave.
Final showtimes are slated for Friday, March 18, and Saturday March 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, at 2 and 7 p.m.
The high school production is a musical rendition based on the 1980 hit movie, which is set in the late 1970s.
The story, originally written by author Patricia Resnick with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge in the "Rolodex era" that is both thought-provoking and slightly romantic, according to reviews.
Three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can't do, even in a man's world. Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.
In a hilarious turn of events, the bold characters Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy — giving their boss, Franklin Hart Jr., the boot. While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.
The two-act production is rated PG-13. Tickets for $10 per person can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61465. Seating is limited.
For more information, go to www.lompochightheatrearts.org, email jansen.bree@lusd.org or contact the program chair at 805-291-2732.