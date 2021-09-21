Registration is now open for the 2021 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 30.
The fundraising event will begin with registration for individuals, families and groups at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot. The untimed event is open to all.
Participants are invited to either run or walk a prearranged 5K course through a series of “color stations,” where volunteers will toss colored powder composed of dyed cornstarch at runners.
The preregistration form can be found at lhdfoundation.org/colorthon.
A discount registration rate is available to those who register by Oct. 20: $30 for adults; $25 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Registration the day of the event is $35 for each adult; $30 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Numerous sponsorship levels also are available and can be arranged by contact outreach coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-875-8868.
The Colorthon event will help raise funds to purchase an advanced MRI machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
As of Sept. 1, masks are recommended but not required for this event. Health and safety protocols are subject to change based on federal, state and local government policies.
Go to lhdfoundation.org for more information and updates.