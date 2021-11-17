The Lompoc Library is offering free weekly take-and-make craft kits for children, teens and adults now through Dec. 20.
Kits include most of the materials needed to make a craft and are available to the public while supplies last.
The November adult kit involves crafting a felt pie, and the December adult kit features the makings of a mason jar lid wreath.
Teenagers are invited to participate in a series of writing-themed take-and-make kits that provide lessons on how to make journals, maps, cartoons and poetry.
Children’s themed fall kits are available as follows:
Nov. 15: Acorn button kit
Nov. 22: Paper and leaf turkey kit
Nov. 29: Wood and paper apple kit
Dec. 6: Llama-themed kit
Dec. 13: Paper bag gingerbread house kit
Dec. 20: New Year’s Day popper kit
In addition, the Lompoc Public Library reminds the public to participate in the reading challenges for all ages available on the Beanstack mobile app or online at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
The Read Grateful challenge ends Nov. 30. A library card is required to pick up prizes.