The Lompoc Public Library Summer Reading Challenge, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," kicks of June 1 with registration continuing through July 31, featuring free activities and prizes for children, teens and adults.
Registration can be completed via the Beanstack tracker mobile app or by visiting cityoflompoc.beanstack.org. Those without internet access are invited to stop by the Lompoc or Village libraries or call 805-875-8775.
During the summertime contest, participants will be invited to enter weekly drawings for a swag bag with city, library and summer reading-themed prizes for early learners, children and teens, according to the contest rules. All prizes will be distributed while supplies last.
In addition, the Lompoc Library will conduct a grand-prize drawing for all ages on Aug. 1 that offers adults the opportunity to win an iPad, teens an Owl Crate box, children a Kindle Fire 7, and early learners a fort-building set and blocks set.
“We’re excited to have everyone back in the library for programs after two years of virtual programming," said Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl. "We are looking forward to seeing everyone soon."
For details on the Lompoc Public Library Summer Reading Challenge and to view the full calendar of Summer Reading Challenge activities — that include family story times, Spanish-language story times, virtual author visits, craft programs and a bubble show — go to www.cityoflompoc.com/library.