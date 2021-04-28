You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Library opens for limited access starting May 3

Lompoc Library opens for limited access starting May 3

Starting May 3, patrons can make "a brief, purpose-driven appointment" to check out library materials at the Lompoc Library's main branch.

Local bibliophiles will soon be able to browse their favorite bookshelves at the Lompoc Library for the first time in over a year since the library's closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic. 

Starting May 3, patrons can make "a brief, purpose-driven appointment" to check out library materials at the Lompoc Library's main branch, according to Library Director Sarah Bleyl. They also can continue to schedule book holds and sidewalk pickups.

“We have missed seeing people in person at our libraries, and are excited to safely welcome back the community into the library,” she said, noting that staff are all looking forward to serving the public through expanded services.

In addition to new grab-and-go appointments, other services to be offered will include access to computers, fax sending and making copies.

Bleyl noted that in the coming weeks, the Village Library also will follow suit and begin offering expanded services.

Both libraries will be observing Public Health safety measures that require mask wearing and social distancing. 

To schedule a grab-and-go appointment, book holds and pickup services, contact the library at 805-875-8775.

To access programming and educational opportunities, visit cityoflompoc.com/library

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

