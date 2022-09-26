The Lompoc Public Library has partnered with Connected California to provide a free service that helps members of the community find low-cost digital products and receive online tech support from the comfort of home.
The statewide program, which is provided by the California State Library in partnership with the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of The American Rescue Plan Act, launched the service this year.
It connects community members in need of computer or internet assistance with digital navigator experts who provide personalized assistance in both English and Spanish.