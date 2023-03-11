The Lompoc Public Library System and In-N-Out Burger have teamed up to roll out the Cover-to-Cover Club reading program that runs through Saturday, April 15.
All children between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate, and may sign up at the Lompoc Library at 501 E. North Ave., or the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Rd.
To participate in the program, each child must fill out a file card at the library where participants will be given a reading log for listing the titles of books they have read.
For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a Valued Guest Card for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location, according to program rules.
A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three cards for reading 15 books.
In-N-Out Burger offers the incentive program to public libraries with the goal of encouraging children to read and develop a lifelong love for reading.
There are In-N-Out Burger locations throughout the Central Coast.
Members of the public with questions about the program may call Lompoc Library staff at 805-875- 8775.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213