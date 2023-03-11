The Lompoc Public Library System and In-N-Out Burger have teamed up to roll out the Cover-to-Cover Club reading program that runs through Saturday, April 15.

All children between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate, and may sign up at the Lompoc Library at 501 E. North Ave., or the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Rd.

To participate in the program, each child must fill out a file card at the library where participants will be given a reading log for listing the titles of books they have read.

