The Lompoc Public Library is resuming evening hours of operation for the first time since the pandemic-induced closures.
New hours at the main branch library are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Village Library will remain open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
In addition, story time programming has returned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Lompoc Library and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Village Library. "Spanish Cuentos" story time is slated for 3 p.m. Thursdays at at the Lompoc Library.
Additional in-person library programming will be announced.
For updates, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library. Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.