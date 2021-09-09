Lompoc Library's summer reading program Reading Colors Your World resulted in "impressive community participation" that exceeded last year's, despite being held virtually due to the pandemic, according to a library spokeswoman.

The program, which launched June 1 and ended Aug. 31, drew 394 participants who read a total of 3,719 books and wrote 555 book reviews, the spokeswoman said.

The totals represent a 36% increase in registrations and 29% more readers, with an even distribution of books read among all age groups, than the 2020 summer reading program.

Library Director Sarah Bleyl said she is encouraged by the community's overall adaptability during the pandemic, including doubling the number of books read over the summer during the library's second program.

“I’m happy that so many people in our community are continuing to find the joy in reading," Bleyl said. "Reading opens up our world in amazing ways, and can be a lifelong source of comfort and connection.”

During the program, the library gave away 470 books at participating school sites and handed out 101 take-and-make craft kits to community members.

Prizes were awarded and distributed to participants on Sept. 1, and included tablets and dolls based on age group, the spokeswoman said.

Public can make donations to Friends of the Lompoc Library Friends of the Lompoc Library are once again accepting donations on behalf of the Lompoc Library, a spokesperson for the Friends of the Librar…

Landsat 9 to launch from Vandenberg Sept. 23; Launch Week events run Sept.19 to 23 The NASA and USGS Landsat 9 satellite is now scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 23, a week later than initially pla…