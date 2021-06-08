Registered nurse Jared Clodfelter was recently named Lompoc Valley Medical Center's newest recipient of The DAISY Award, a prestigious international award that recognizes the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day.

An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died from an autoimmune disease in 1999 at the age of 33. The award was inspired by the care Barnes received in the final weeks of his life.

Clodfelter, nicknamed “Sparkles” or “Dr. Sparkles” by his co-workers, is a traveling nurse from Parkersburg, Illinois, and has been based at the Lompoc Hospital's Medical-Surgical department since September 2020.

According to a nomination testimonial from the hospital's Case Management department, Clodfelter "consistently goes above and beyond and works with the interdisciplinary team to ensure that all of this patients’ needs are met."

Case manager and registered nurse Miranda Pierce recalled a time when Clodfelter cared for a patient with severe anxiety and helped to calm her by holding her hand and giving her a soothing manicure.

“This was an example of holistic nursing,” Pierce said of Clodfelter's care. “You were able to see the patient as a whole and you were able to nurse her heart and soul.”

Pierce also described a time when Clodfelter spent more than four hours with a gunshot victim to ensure he was ambulatory and could safely be discharged from physical therapy.

“Your nursing care is the epitome of what nursing should be,” Pierce said.

Other peers described Clodfelter as a team player.

"[Clodfelter] does everything that is asked of him,” one nomination read. Another shared that the nurse “is consistently positive and encouraging for the staff and the patients.”

Other comments noted that Clodfelter “radiates positivity,” “always leads with his heart,” “is always a patient advocate” and is “responsive to all the patients on Med-Surg even when they’re not assigned to him.”

According to a hospital spokeswoman, Clodfelter expressed appreciation on receiving the award and said he was grateful for the support of his colleagues who feel more like a family.

“It’s not just me, it’s everybody here,” he said. “I wouldn’t be the person that I am if I didn’t have the people who gave me the kindness and empathy that made me into the nurse that I am.”

Clodfelter received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch" by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Clodfelter has a bachelor's in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis and hopes to someday become a nurse practitioner, following in the footsteps of his sister, an intensive care unit nurse.

More information about the award is available at daisyfoundation.org. To nominate a nurse at LVMC, Lompoc Health or the Comprehensive Care Center, see the nomination form at lompocvmc.com, under the Resources tab and Patient Feedback link.