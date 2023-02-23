The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, March 3, that is available to those 15 years and older.
The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 27.
A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, according to recreation officials.