The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, March 3, that is available to those 15 years and older.

The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 27.

A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.

