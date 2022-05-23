Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is opening registration for summer drop-in camp for children ages 6 to 12 from June 21 through Aug. 12.
The program is available from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The weekly fee is $30 per child, with a sibling discount of $5 for households with multiple children.
Preregistration is required to secure a spot this summer, as space is limited.
Registration forms will be available both in person at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours and online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
Questions can be directed to the Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.