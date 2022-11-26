The 60-piece Lompoc Pops Orchestra presents "Home For The Holidays" Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F. Street.
The production, which is for children of all ages, will be led by Maestro Brian Alhadeff who organizers say has secured three "very special guests direct from the North Pole:" Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus and the mischievous Grinch who will be hunting down kids in the audience during the orchestra's rendition of "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch!"
Some sing-a-long holiday favorites to be performed include "Sleigh Ride," "Let It Snow," and "One Small Child."