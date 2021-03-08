You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Recreation Division offering 'Egg My Yard'
alert

The Lompoc Recreation Division is offering special programming this month which grants the Easter Bunny and his helpers permission to “egg” local homes.

Lompoc Recreation Division now is taking appointments from residents interested in participating. Each resident will get special Easter egg yard decorations, a candy-filled basket along with other goodies on their doorstep and a socially distanced visit from the Easter Bunny.

“Egg My Yard” is offered every half hour between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2.

The cost for a booking is $30. The deadline to secure an “egging” will be Friday, March 26.

Those looking for more information or to book a visit can contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

