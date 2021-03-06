You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc Recreation Division offering Youth Evolution Soccer program

Lompoc Recreation Division offering Youth Evolution Soccer program

Lompoc Parks and Recreation building

Lompoc Parks and Recreation office is located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

 Courtesy of Lompoc Recreational Division

The Lompoc Recreation Division has opened registration for Youth Evolution Soccer, a noncompetitive program available to all boys and girls 3 1/2 to 11 years old.

The program, which focuses on exploring the sport of soccer through fun and creative activities, will run from March 23 to April 20 at River Bend Park.

The cost to register is $89 per child and can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

Questions can be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

To learn more about Youth Evolution Soccer and how it protects participants and coaches, visit www.youthevolutionsoccer.com.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bernice Jean Romero
Obituaries

Bernice Jean Romero

  • Updated

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we mourn the passing of Bernice, a loving wife, mother, grammie, aunt, sister, and dear friend…

Death-notices

Alexander M. Vargas

  • Updated

Alexander M. Vargas of Lompoc died February 17, 2021, at the age of 58. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Barbara Holt

  • Updated

Barbara Holt of Lompoc died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the age of 83. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Corinne C. Piemme

  • Updated

Corinne C. Piemme of Lompoc died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the age of 94. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News