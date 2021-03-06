Lompoc Recreation Division offering Youth Evolution Soccer program

The Lompoc Recreation Division has opened registration for Youth Evolution Soccer, a noncompetitive program available to all boys and girls 3 1/2 to 11 years old.
The program, which focuses on exploring the sport of soccer through fun and creative activities, will run from March 23 to April 20 at River Bend Park.
The cost to register is $89 per child and can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
Questions can be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
To learn more about Youth Evolution Soccer and how it protects participants and coaches, visit www.youthevolutionsoccer.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!