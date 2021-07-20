The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a summer lifeguard training course beginning this month that is available to those 15 years and older.
Deadline to register is Monday, July 26.
A pre-course will be held Friday, July 30 from 5:30-8 p.m. and the three-day training course will run through Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A blended-learning format will be delivered, comprising of classroom activities, virtual learning as well as hands-on practice at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, located at 207 West College Ave.
The training course covers accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, Basic Life Support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200, and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, a rec center spokesperson said.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
A valid email address is required at registration.