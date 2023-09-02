The Lompoc Rotary Club is hosting a food drive and collecting canned and dry goods through Sept. 16 to benefit the local food pantry.

The food drive is part of the Rotary Club's annual "Celebrate Community Service Week" that runs from Sept. 11-17, and encourages members of local Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Optimists clubs to demonstrate being of service to their communities.

Collection boxes are located at Inklings Printing Co., at 403 North G. Street (open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and at South Side Coffee Co., 105 South H St., which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

