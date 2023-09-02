The Lompoc Rotary Club is hosting a food drive and collecting canned and dry goods through Sept. 16 to benefit the local food pantry.
The food drive is part of the Rotary Club's annual "Celebrate Community Service Week" that runs from Sept. 11-17, and encourages members of local Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Optimists clubs to demonstrate being of service to their communities.
Collection boxes are located at Inklings Printing Co., at 403 North G. Street (open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and at South Side Coffee Co., 105 South H St., which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food items being accepted include: canned vegetables with no added sodium; canned fruits in juice, unsweetened applesauce, 100% fruit juice, dried fruit such as raisins or craisins; canned meats and fish such as chicken, ham, beef, tuna, and salmon; peanuts and peanut butter; whole grain, low-sugar cereals such as plain instant oatmeal, whole grain O's and bran flakes; whole grain or enriched pasta and instant rice — either brown or enriched; whole grain crackers (reduced-sodium) and popcorn; spaghetti sauce, salsa and canned beans, including baked beans; reduced-sodium broth and soups; salad dressings and spreads, and condiments such as ketchup and mustard that are low-fat and no added sugars. Baby food is also a welcome donation.
At the conclusion of the food drive, a special event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 outside of Grocery Outlet, at 316 E. Ocean Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.