Longtime resident Heather Bedford has begun her one-year term as Lompoc Rotary Club president, with a focus on building new relationships, establishing collaborations and "shining a light on the impact" Rotary clubs are making in communities.

"This year we are going to bring Rotary service projects center stage," Bedford said. "We will work on dynamic plans that will put a special focus on visible, high-impact acts of service, drawing attention to the incredible work that Rotary members are doing."

Bedford, an entrepreneur who serves as a board member on several organizations, said Rotary has experienced negative growth due to the pandemic and she wants to help turn that around.

 

