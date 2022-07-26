Longtime resident Heather Bedford has begun her one-year term as Lompoc Rotary Club president, with a focus on building new relationships, establishing collaborations and "shining a light on the impact" Rotary clubs are making in communities.
"This year we are going to bring Rotary service projects center stage," Bedford said. "We will work on dynamic plans that will put a special focus on visible, high-impact acts of service, drawing attention to the incredible work that Rotary members are doing."
Bedford, an entrepreneur who serves as a board member on several organizations, said Rotary has experienced negative growth due to the pandemic and she wants to help turn that around.
"We are looking forward as a club [to] welcoming new members, building better business relationships and developing lasting friendships," she said, adding, "but most of all we are going to have fun!"
Bedford noted that this year also marks a momentous occasion in that Canadian Rotarian Jennifer Jones has been named president of Rotary International — the first woman to hold the title in the organization's 117 years of existence.
Bedford said Jones will focus on four Rotary initiatives worldwide: advancing a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; creating a welcoming club experience; empowering girls; and expanding Rotary’s reach.
"I am happy to be working alongside her advancing these commitments in our community as she goes about it globally," Bedford added.
The Lompoc Rotary Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Events Mission Valley, 138 North B St.