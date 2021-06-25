Where to purchase The following nonprofit organizations are authorized to sell safe-and-sane fireworks from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily: Lompoc Employee Development Association, 1009 N. H St. (in Planet Fitness shopping center) First Apostolic Church, 701 W. Central Ave. (Walmart parking lot center)

The city of Lompoc will open the sale of so-called safe-and-sane fireworks Monday at two preselected vendor locations.

Sales begin at noon Monday and will continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

City officials noted that Lompoc Fire and Police departments will be enforcing rules regarding fireworks and that violators will be cited and fined. The rules are as follows:

Safe-and-sane fireworks are permitted for use only within city limits from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.

Safe-and-sane firework possession outside of July 28 and July 4, as well as the discharge of any fireworks outside of July 4, is prohibited.

Fireworks must not be discharged on or over another person’s property.

Safe-and-sane fireworks may not be ignited or discharged within 10 feet of a residence or in a public area.

Minors under the age of 18 are not allowed to light fireworks or possess them without an adult present.

Officials added that safe-and-sane fireworks also may be used on July 4 at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau parking lot, which is the only city-sanctioned open discharge area.

There is no fee for use of the location, and families are encouraged to bring chairs and have a safe experience, officials said.

Fireworks are allowed in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe but are prohibited throughout the rest of Santa Barbara County. Those who do ignite fireworks in legal areas are urged to avoid places with dry brush.