Three individuals who have been selected for their significant contribution to the betterment of Lompoc will be honored Saturday during the annual Arbor Day celebration at Lompoc's Recognition Grove in River Park.
The dedication ceremony is slated for 10 a.m.
Lompoc Vision publisher Victor Jordan, local Toys for Tots co-founder Patricia Nuernberg and June Schwartz, who died in 2020 and served as a volunteer with numerous local organizations, each will have a tree with a plaque bearing their name dedicated in their honor at Recognition Grove, a city spokeswoman said.
The honorees were selected by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, in partnership with the Lompoc Urban Forestry Division.
According to the spokeswoman, as the planted trees grow and mature, they become a living legacy of the esteem in which Recognition Grove honorees are held.
Arbor Day is typically held in April but was delayed this year due to COVID restrictions. Next year's Arbor Day celebration in Lompoc is expected to return in April 2022.