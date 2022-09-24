Local businesses are being sought to participate in Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat community event slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The deadline to register is Sept. 30 in order to be placed on the Trick or Treat map.

All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate in handing out candy to local trick-or-treaters, either from their place of business or from a booth at Centennial Park.

