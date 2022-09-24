Local businesses are being sought to participate in Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat community event slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The deadline to register is Sept. 30 in order to be placed on the Trick or Treat map.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate in handing out candy to local trick-or-treaters, either from their place of business or from a booth at Centennial Park.
Businesses interested in participating can contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email
memebrship@lompoc.com
The event is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with City of Lompoc Recreation Division.
Photos: Lompoc's annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat event
Local business Studio M offered sweets to visiting trick-or-treaters and an indoor photo op with staff dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" during Lompoc Chamber's annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat event.
A number of attendees dressed as both creative and spooky characters turned out for the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event in downtown Lompoc.
Local businesses sponsored booths at Centennial Park that featured free games, prizes and sweets at the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Lompoc.
Hundreds of attendees in costume turned out for the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event in downtown Lompoc on Saturday.
A number of attendees dressed as both creative and spooky characters turned out for the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event in downtown Lompoc.
An attending pup dons a Wonder Woman costume at the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event in downtown Lompoc.
A number of attendees dressed as both creative and spooky characters turned out for the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event at Centennial Park in downtown Lompoc.
Local businesses sponsored booths at Centennial Park that featured free games, prizes and sweets at the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Lompoc.
A number of attendees dressed in creative and spooky costume turned out for the annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event in downtown Lompoc on Saturday.
