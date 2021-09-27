Lompoc Unified School District educators recently were awarded top honors by the California Continuation Education Association, which each year recognizes exemplary leadership throughout the state.

Three staff members at Maple High School — April Martin, Rebecca Ingrahm and Katherine Wallace — received the organization's highest honors for the 2020 academic year, and Superintendent Trevor McDonald was named Superintendent of the Year.

Martin, an administrative assistant at Maple, was chosen as the Classified Employee of the Year; Ingrahm was selected as Teacher of the Year for her role as a CTE instructor at Maple; and Wallace, former Maple principal, earned the organization's Administrator of the Year Award.

“Maple High School continues to showcase the great opportunities a continuation high school can provide for students who need a nontraditional approach to learning," McDonald said. "We have seen how hard all three of the award winners worked to provide the best experience for students possible. It makes us proud when others also recognize their dedication."

The CCEA State Award Committee will award all honorees at the annual teachers conference in October, a school spokeswoman said.

Maple High was also recognized in 2019 as a Model Continuation High School by the California Department of Education.

Lompoc to celebrate Arbor Day with tree dedication ceremony honoring community advocates Lompoc Vision publisher Victor Jordan, local Toys for Tots co-founder Patricia Nuernberg, and the late June Schwartz who died in 2020 ...

Community input sought for Lompoc streetscape improvements survey; deadline Monday Lompoc city officials are seeking community input on how to best carry out streetscape and transportation improvements along the Highway 1 and 246 corridors.

+3 First responders served tri-tip lunches at St. Mary's Episcopal Church Lompoc St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lompoc held its 14th annual First Responders event Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the open-air church courtyard at 4400 Harris Grade Rd.