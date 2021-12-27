The Lompoc Unified School District voted last week in favor of constructing four more classrooms at two additional elementary schools over the next five years, in preparation for the rollout of a universal transitional kindergarten program to be offered to children under the age of 5 throughout California.

While the board approved construction at Fillmore and La Cañada elementary schools at its Oct. 26 meeting, they voted on Dec. 13 to add Arthur Hapgood and Clarence Ruth elementary schools to the list. Each of the four campuses will welcome two new classrooms.

"This is a great start toward preparing our district for the additional grade level of students,” said Doug Sorum, assistant superintendent, business services. “We will continue to work to add additional rooms at those remaining sites that are in need of extra classroom space.”

The $2.7 billion universal transitional kindergarten program passed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and several lawmakers will be gradually phased in throughout the state to include all 4-year-olds by the 2025-26 school year.

According to district officials, classrooms will be designed to meet the state’s Title 5 requirements and the district’s adopted specifications for modern learning environments. The buildouts will also attempt to minimize impact on the existing footprint of school campuses and circulation.

The project is expected to cost the school district an estimated $4.2 million, including demolition and construction costs, as well soft costs such as design fees, furniture and equipment and inspection services, according to the district's budget report. Costs will be covered through a combination of local funding sources, ESSER COVID-19 relief funds, General Fund contributions and other available fund balances.

It was recommended through a feasibility study that a program reserve of 10% be set aside to deal with any unforeseen and required improvements and escalations in construction costs. The add-on would bring the total project cost to $4.7 million, according to reports, which will be subject to approval by the district. Additional improvements, however, may be added based on available funding sources, according to the budget.

“Not only will the new construction be great for students and staff alike by providing great learning and working environments, it will also bring additional work to the Lompoc community," said Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla. "The construction projects will utilize as many local contractors as possible."

As part of the program expansion, the TK enrollment date has been moved two months earlier for the 2022-2023 school year, which makes children who have their fourth birthday by Sept. 1 eligible for the program, according to district officials. The enrollment date during the 2025-26 school year will be moved back by three months, making the program available to a greater number of students.

