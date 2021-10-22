Lompoc Unified School District will transition from at-large elections to district elections for board members starting next year once school district maps are drawn, officials announced Friday.

Based on new school district election maps, residents within the city of Lompoc will only be able to vote for board of trustees candidates residing in their own trustee areas and will not be able to vote for candidates from other trustee areas.

The change is in line with the California Voting Rights Act of 2001, a state law designed to promote political representation of diverse communities.

According to officials, the five-month process is being guided by LUSD redistricting partners helping adjust voting district lines ahead of the 2022 board elections.

The public will be invited to give input on district mapping during five separate public meetings prior to the maps being submitted to Santa Barbara County by April 17, 2022.

The first hearing will be held at the regularly scheduled school board meeting Dec. 13, with one each set for January and February and two planned in March.

According to the district calendar, the meeting in December will be structured as a “Redistricting 101” workshop and largely educational in nature to better inform board members, district officials and the public. Subsequent meetings will also be educational, but will include more outreach to seek public opinion on how the boundaries should be drawn prior to the Board voting on and approving the new by-trustee area maps at the final meeting in March.

The final map will determine what geographic portion of the city each school board member represents. However, if the newly drawn district maps do not include all currently seated governing board members, those seated still will be able to serve out their full terms of office, officials said.

Once the proposed maps are developed, they will be posted on the LUSD website for public input.

LUSD to participate in Great California ShakeOut campaign The Lompoc Unified School District will participate in the Great California ShakeOut earthquake preparedness campaign "in the interest of safety to all of the students and staff," a school official said.

+6 Cabrillo High Aquarium welcomes back public with debut of $150K tide pool exhibit The Cabrillo High School Aquarium reopened with a big splash recently, debuting its most extensive sea life exhibit in its 20-year history and…