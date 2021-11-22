COVID-19 pediatric shot clinics are on pause at the hospital this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin.
A walk-in shot clinic for children age 5 to 11 will resume at Lompoc Valley Medical Center the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The next day on Thursday, Dec. 2, a separate walk-in vaccine clinic for patients age 12 and older will be held at the hospital, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 6 p.m., Popkin said.
He noted that COVID-19 booster doses — all three vaccine brands — are currently available at the hospital to anyone 18 or older.
According to county health reports, 73% of the Santa Barbara County population 5 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, and 65.5% of the county population 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
Further, 68% of the entire county population has had at least one vaccine dose, while 61.6% of the entire county population is fully vaccinated.
To access vaccination clinics or to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov.