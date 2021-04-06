You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc's AAUW branch hosting Earth Day panel discussion on climate change

Lompoc's AAUW branch hosting Earth Day panel discussion on climate change

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women in collaboration with Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County will host panel discussion “The Impacts of Climate Change on the Lompoc Valley" at 6:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, via Zoom. 

Guest panelists will discuss the current and possible future impacts of climate change specific to the Lompoc Valley, according to an event spokeswoman. The discussion will be moderated by AAUW member and former Santa Barbara County 3rd District Planning Commissioner Marell Brooks.

The panel will include: Garrett Wong, Santa Barbara County Climate program manager for County Sustainability Division; Bill Buelow, program manager for the Santa Ynez River Groundwater Basin; Rob Hazard, Santa Barbara County Fire marshal; Mark Hartwig, Santa Barbara County Fire chief; and Kari Campbell-Bohard, local agriculturalist.

Questions will be taken after the presentations.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. To register, go to lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Jose Armando Jimenez

Jose Armando Jimenez, resident of Lompoc died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 22. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Aaron Paul Rio Ardenio

Aaron Paul Rio Ardenio, age 21. Passed away March 22, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Death-notices

David Martin Arias

David Martin Arias, age 47. Passed away March 18, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Death-notices

Lena Kaye

Lena Kaye, resident of Lompoc died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 83. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Eddie Breen, Jr.

Eddie Breen, Jr. of Lompoc died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 67. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Death-notices

Michael Mazon Cardenas

Michael Mazon Cardenas, age 42. Passed away March 20, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Jeffrey Brian Baird
Obituaries

Jeffrey Brian Baird

Jeffrey Brian Baird, 45, passed from cardiac arrest with Genevieve Salinas by his side in Belleville, IL on 3/7/2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News