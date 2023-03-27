Lompoc's historic one-room schoolhouse opened its doors Saturday to the public for a monthly tour event, revealing a curated collection of antique school desks, ink wells, books, photographs — and even a dollhouse — all made to resemble the original Artesia School classroom ready for the arrival of students to their desks.
Built in 1876, Artesia was reportedly the first country school in the Lompoc Valley, and served as a one-room schoolhouse for 85 years until its closure in 1961.
According to records, the building was moved to its present-day location at 115 W. Chestnut Ave. in 1972 after being damaged by a fire. It was later renovated and furnished with period furniture.