The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department will open its summer evening showings of popular family movies at Ryon Memorial Park starting Saturday, June 10.
Scheduled to premier at 8 p.m., the public can enjoy a free showing of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Pets should be left at home, but bring a blanket to share the show with friends and family.
This Saturday's showing kicks off what is currently scheduled for a three movie series through the summer months featuring a presentation of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on July 22, and a sunset showing of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on August 12.