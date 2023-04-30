Los Alamos nonprofit IRL Arts Foundation will host year two of Los Alamos Flea, a fundraising event benefitting sustainable agriculture, food use, and conscious community action.
The three-day event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday May 5 to 7 in Los Alamos, featuring live music and a silent auction at The Maker’s Son on Friday, a Saturday vendor market at Los Alamos Antiques Depot & Bar, and a documentary screening at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club on Sunday.
Funds raised by ticket sales, vendor fees, sponsorships, and sales of donated goods go to support local nonprofits, and fund scholarships for continuing education in sustainable food systems.
IRL Arts Foundation has so far awarded scholarships in 2023 to students at Allan Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School, a spokeswoman said.
"While our events like the Flea will be fun and entertaining, the educational and community-building aspects are what mean the most to me," explained Katie Smith-Adair, IRL Arts Foundation president and Los Alamos resident. "Taking steps to be more cognizant of where your food comes from and how to reduce your waste can feel overwhelming, especially in uncertain times, and it’s my experience that challenges become less daunting when they’re handled as a community."
