Los Alamos nonprofit IRL Arts Foundation will host year two of Los Alamos Flea, a fundraising event benefitting sustainable agriculture, food use, and conscious community action.

The three-day event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday May 5 to 7 in Los Alamos, featuring live music and a silent auction at The Maker’s Son on Friday, a Saturday vendor market at Los Alamos Antiques Depot & Bar, and a documentary screening at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club on Sunday.  

Funds raised by ticket sales, vendor fees, sponsorships, and sales of donated goods go to support local nonprofits, and fund scholarships for continuing education in sustainable food systems.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

