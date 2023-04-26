042123 LATG Theatre.jpg

The Los Alamos Theatre Group cast of "CRAZY TALENTED 2, Asylum for Murder: A Screwball Comedy" practices for their debut on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at The Depot Bar & Mall in Los Alamos.

 Contributed, Jeffrey Bloom

The Los Alamos Theatre Group returns to the stage for their eighth original production, "CRAZY TALENTED 2, Asylum for Murder: A Screwball Comedy," starting Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

The new play features a cast of 10, including songs by local musician Dillon Ruse, that take audiences on a journey to the conjured up location of "Seven Acres" — a very exclusive wellness haven located in the hills above Los Alamos.

The fictional location is based on a custom-designed community reserved "for the gently challenged, often gifted, and decidedly affluent," and promises laughter, mystery, music and song.

 

