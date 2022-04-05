This year's NatureTrack Film Festival in Los Olivos has been postponed to 2023, according to founder Sue Eisaguirre.
“In order to move forward from both earlier and continuing impacts of the pandemic and reestablish our home base, we feel it is prudent and pragmatic to give our nascent efforts room to rebound so we can return with a fabulous fifth anniversary of the NTFF,” she said.
In the meantime, NatureTrack's documentary "The Accessible Outdoors," which was co-produced with Golden Cage Films, is making its rounds at film festivals and gathering accolades along the way, a spokeswoman with the organization said.
The film so far has won silver in the short documentary category at the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards and Festival and best documentary film at the Oregon Short Film Festival. Additionally, the Oregon Documentary Film Festival nominated the film for best director, and the British Columbia Environmental Film Festival gave the documentary an honorable mention.
Other nominations include best of the fest at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival, and best short documentary at the Los Angeles Indie Short Fest and Flathead Lake International Cinemafest.
The "Accessible Outdoors" documentary will screen at the Green Film Festival and San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in April, the spokeswoman said.