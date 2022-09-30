Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: So many of us in this country have put on weight over time. Sometimes it seems to just creep up on us, but that weight can come off -- and for health reasons, it really should come off. It's a simple matter of making better choices, having a goal, and reminding ourselves that ice cream and wine are not leaving the planet anytime soon. When we hit our goal, then we can indulge, in moderation.

A little exercise helps, too. I park farther from a store than I need to so that I can get extra steps in for the day, and during commercial breaks on television, I stand up and do a few exercises.

A doctor told me to never eat at my desk, but rather, set a place at a table and put my fork down after I take a bite, chewing slowly. I tell the waiter not to bring any bread or chips, and instead of a baked potato, I ask for more vegetables.

