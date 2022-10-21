Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I have worked for a major credit card company for over 10 years. During that period of time, I've been appalled at the number of perks that have been removed from credit cards and the high interest rates people have to pay. The excuse used to justify dropping perks is that the card companies claim people just didn't use those services. Perks such as rental car insurance, roadside assistance, flight accident insurance, lost luggage protection -- just to name a few -- were rarely, if ever, explained to the card holder. So, it's not surprising no one used those services since they didn't know about them. By not using the "perks," the card companies reap higher profits.

Now the question is, what can we, as consumers, do about this situation? Here are some tips:

-- Find out what your card offers in the way of "perks and benefits." Do this by calling or emailing the company.

0
0
0
0
0