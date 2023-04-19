Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I love peanut butter cookies, and so does my family. I often used a fork to mash a criss-cross pattern in the middle. Then, I'd sprinkle some brown sugar on top, and they always turned out delicious. But then, I got an idea! I now use a potato masher. It works just as well, but now I dampen the masher, then dip it into the brown sugar and press the pattern into the cookies. Works like a charm. -- Lisa B., Dallas

