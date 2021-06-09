Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries have launched this year's online summer reading program, designed for members of all ages.
The eight-week program, which concludes on Saturday, July 31, invites members to participate in the virtual summer reading program via Beanstack, a website and app reading tracker.
Readers who have used Beanstack for previous reading programs at the library can simply log in to their existing Beanstack account and sign up for the summer reading program, a library spokeswoman said. New users can create a free account in just a few steps at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or download the free app for Apple and Android devices.
To help encourage readers, a number of local businesses and organizations have donated prizes that readers can earn as they log books in their Beanstack accounts.
The Goleta Valley Library outlined that participants will receive their prizes in the mail, and participants at Buellton and Solvang libraries can pick up their prizes in person during sidewalk service/express service hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Additionally, online shows will be livestreamed through the libraries’ social media channels through the end of July, the spokeswoman said. Some programs include special visits from children’s musicians, a magician, puppeteers and even the zoo.
Details about all of the performances this summer are available on the library events calendar at engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8565