Midland School suspends horseback riding, adapts new trail system guidelines

DEAR ABBY: Am I wrong not to want to attend a baby shower because my significant other's daughter doesn't give me the time of day? I have been with her father for 10 years now, and not once has this girl ever asked me to go shopping, have lunch or anything. I have turned the other cheek when it came to family functions on my man's side of the family, but she refuses to participate in anything I have. What to do? -- SHOWER SHOULD OR SHOULDN'T