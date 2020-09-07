You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Set the stage for new beginnings. Learn from the past, and don't let anything hold you back Refuse to let anger take charge or indulgent behavior get in the way of your productivity. Be receptive to innovative solutions that will help you forge into new territory.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Seek out information that will help you gain ground personally and professionally. Understanding what's going on around you and how you can make things better will be crucial.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak up if you don't like what you see. Use your power of persuasion to convince others to do what's right. You can make a difference if you provide incentives for others to do what's best for everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can bring about positive change, but you must be careful not to ignore troubling signs. Don't argue with someone who is immovable. Put your energy where it counts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take your health seriously. Someone you least expect will lead you astray. Verify information before you pass it along. Make peace, love and your physical well-being priorities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The best way to bring about positive change at home is to dig in and do the work. Share your ideas with a loved one to acquire the backup you need to get things done fast and efficiently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice before you enter an emotional situation with someone who doesn't share your beliefs or values. Spend more time working on personal gains and growth. You must be canny at all times today.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider alternative ways to make money. Reconnecting with a colleague could lead to a professional opportunity. Don't take chances when it comes to your health.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stay on course. Follow directions and get along with others. Talk is cheap if you don't follow through and make things happen. Give your desire to succeed full rein.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put everything in place before you make a move. Use unexpected situations to your advantage. A chance to get ahead looks promising. Apply for or request what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set a plan in motion that will help lower debt. Reduce stress by doing what's right and best for you. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take control of your life. If you wait for someone to make the first move, you'll become angry and resentful. Don't let someone from your past trick you into thinking he or she has changed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make a change because it's the right thing to do, not because someone pressures you. Take responsibility for your actions. Get your facts straight before passing information along.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Francis H. Beattie

Francis H. Beattie of Lompoc, California, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 84. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. starbucklind.com

Margaret "Margie" Ruth Gray
Obituaries

Margaret "Margie" Ruth Gray

Margaret “Margie” Ruth Gray spent her final days in her adopted Santa Barbara County town of Lompoc, where she lived for the last 51 years. Sh…

James Fredrick Manweiler
Obituaries

James Fredrick Manweiler

  • Updated

James Fredrick Manweiler (Jim) passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Serenity House in Santa Barbara on August 27, 2020. He was born on M…

Death-notices

Phyllis J. Moore

Phyllis J. Moore, resident of Lompoc died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 95. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Ronald Francis Monks, Jr.
Obituaries

Ronald Francis Monks, Jr.

Beloved brother Ronald Francis Monks entered his eternal home early Sunday evening, 23rd of August 2020, after a lengthy illness. Ronald was u…

Death-notices

Stacey Jurosky

Stacey Jurosky of Lompoc died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 39. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Roberta "Bobbie" Soxman

Roberta "Bobbie" Soxman of Lompoc died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 66. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales, 86, resident of Lompoc, passed away September 2, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Direc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News