Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Offer honesty, wisdom and kindness to others. Find people who can support and inspire you. Focus on expanding your knowledge and pushing your ideas forward. Take responsibility for your happiness and success, and you will reap acknowledgment and rewards.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop questioning and start doing. Sometimes it's best to learn as you go. Be adventurous and ready to switch directions and try something different.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone discourage you. Take the initiative to pursue something that requires physical strength and agility. Romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Trying to fit in where you don't belong will be detrimental to your well-being. Size up whatever situation you face and make beneficial adjustments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Problems will grow if you don't address concerns promptly. A fair assessment followed by action will help calm things down. Reward yourself by doing something that makes you happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Assess your situation and lighten the load. Consider what you need and what you don't, and sell off what's no longer of value. Take a less restrictive path.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't jump into something risky. Time is on your side, and looking for the best prospect will lead to personal gain. Invest in yourself, your home and a meaningful relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Listen to what others have to say, and it will help you avoid getting into a senseless spat. Working toward a common goal can lead to a positive lifestyle change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An unexpected change will cause uncertainty. Don't make a move just because someone else does. Use discretion and do what's best for you. Health and fitness are favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take pride in what you do and finish what you start. Keep in touch with past colleagues. Don't hesitate to ask for a favor. Someone you respect will have a positive influence on you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- It's what you do, not what you say. Put your energy into honing your skills or finding new outlets for your attributes. Productivity will lead to success. Romance is in the stars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Friends and relatives will influence what you do or how you feel. Discuss your plans with someone you look up to, and it will help you make a decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put unfinished business to rest. Deal with institutions and government agencies personally, and you'll get the help you need to move forward with your plans. Don't get angry; get busy. (Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

John Wallenburg

John known by his friends as Scott or Wally passed living close to the ocean a place that he loved. Scott grew up in Lompoc and graduated from…

+2
Rachel Arreola
Obituaries

Rachel Arreola

Rachel Arreola, 84 of Lompoc California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas and moved to Lomp…

Hints from Heloise: No visitors, please
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: No visitors, please

Dear Heloise: My husband and I live on a lake. A couple of months ago we sent out letters to family and friends saying that we were not entertaining this summer due to COVID-19. We asked that no one drop in unexpectedly and to please respect our need to stay apart from others. This is especially important because my husband had a triple by-pass in late February and his doctor has stated that he must not be exposed to this virus.

Obituaries

Daniel Edward Silva

Daniel Edward Silva, 83, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cre…

Dear Abby: Unhappy husband jumps from frying pan into fire
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unhappy husband jumps from frying pan into fire

DEAR ABBY: I went through an ugly divorce. My second wife, "Marci," is a liar, a cheat and a thief. She claims she's religious, but she gambles. She opens bank accounts that I'm not aware of. She tries to justify what she has done, but she calls constantly if I leave the house. She claims she's jealous. I think it's more of a control issue, and I leave for peace of mind.

Dear Abby: Neighbor sues neighbor over botched bathroom renovation
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Neighbor sues neighbor over botched bathroom renovation

DEAR ABBY: We were friendly with our next-door neighbor, who owned a contracting company, and we hired him to renovate our bathroom. At the time, we thought he did a wonderful job. It looked beautiful. Unfortunately, he didn't set the tub correctly, and a slow leak was happening underneath it. Three years later, our kitchen ceiling came down. We had to pay $10,000 to repair the damage, and the entire tub and shower had to be removed and redone.

Dear Abby: Son-in-law refuses to stop driving after seizures
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Son-in-law refuses to stop driving after seizures

DEAR ABBY: My son-in-law was diagnosed with epilepsy 25 years ago. He typically has two or three seizures a year. He has seen a neurologist on and off over the years, but he has not been to the doctor for his medications in several years. He works in the medical field and gets his meds from the doctors he works with.

Dear Abby: Man's indecision puts marriage on shaky ground
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's indecision puts marriage on shaky ground

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for 29 years, 25 of them married. We have had good times and bad, like most couples, but over the last four years, things have changed. We came to a place where we both needed to decide whether we wanted to continue in our marriage. We went to counseling, and I pursued my own personal growth, trying new things I was interested in and finding gratitude and happiness in my interests and career. My husband did the same thing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News