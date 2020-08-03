You have permission to edit this article.
Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Adapt, and keep moving forward. You can't stand in the way of progress, but you can look for ways to make it work to your benefit. Keeping up will play a major role in how well you do and the rewards you receive. Call the shots, own your destiny and focus on building a secure future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you let your emotions take over, you will be left behind. The best way to handle change is to find a way to fit in in any way possible. Think big, be positive and forge ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Contemplate your next move before making a change. Keep your emotions out of the equation, or you may end up triggering a chain reaction that does more harm than good.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Focus on being positive, and align yourself with people who motivate you, not those who are demanding or argumentative. Expand your mind and pursue creative endeavors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- When in doubt, gather the facts before you take action. Given a chance, someone will mislead you. Let your intuition be your guide. Learn from experience, and let success be your revenge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Outside interference will cause problems between you and someone you love. Focus on domestic matters and self-improvement projects. Choose peace and love over discord.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's essential to offer solutions that will benefit everyone. Take control, and you will bring about better relationships. A possible change will improve your home life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll have an impact on those who look up to you if you are understanding. Pay close attention to the way you look and how you present yourself to the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change based on emotional influences will create a problem with someone close to you. Consideration, trust and honesty will make matters more comfortable to deal with as you move forward.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Call on those you know and trust to help you make the changes that will propel you in the direction you want to pursue. Personal improvement is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't sit around, waiting for someone to step in and take over. Put your emotions aside and do what you need to do. Strive for stability.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't fall into a pattern that will hold you back. Pay less attention to others, and spend more time mapping out how to get ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take a risk when it comes to business, health or contracts. Anger solves nothing, but discipline and hard work will lead to success.

